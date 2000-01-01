Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DMLP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DMLP
- Market Cap$309.690m
- SymbolNASDAQ:DMLP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS25820R1059
Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals LP operates as the owner of producing and non-producing crude oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company generates revenues from royalties, net profits interests, lease bonus and others. It has leasehold interests in 574 counties and 25 states.Dorchester Minerals LP is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, overriding royalty, net profits and leasehold interests in properties.