Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP operates as the owner of producing and non-producing crude oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company generates revenues from royalties, net profits interests, lease bonus and others. It has leasehold interests in 574 counties and 25 states.Dorchester Minerals LP is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, overriding royalty, net profits and leasehold interests in properties.