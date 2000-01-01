Dore Copper Mining Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:DCMC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DCMC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DCMC
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:DCMC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINCA25821T1003
Company Profile
Dore Copper Mining Corp is a company with near development high-grade gold and copper assets in Quebec with district scale exploration upside. Existing infrastructure provides the company with a capital intensity advantage. Its projects include corner bay, cedar bay, copper rand, lac dore among others.