Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture. The company operates across North America, East and South Asia, Europe, Oceania, Israel, and South America. Its segments include Dorel Home segment; Dorel Juvenile segment; and Dorel Sports segment. Dorel Juvenile segment generates most of the revenue which is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retail of children's accessories which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs and infant health and safety aids. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated in North America. Dorel's major brands include Safety 1st, Maxi-Cosi, and Tiny Love.Dorel Industries Inc is a consumer products company. It designs, manufactures or sources, markets and distributes a portfolio of product brands, marketed through Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home segments.