Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd is an international liquefied petroleum gas shipping company focused on owning and operating gas carriers, or VLGCs. The company currently owns and operates around 22 modern VLGCs, including nineteen new fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom and Athens, Greece.Dorian LPG Ltd is an LPG shipping company engaged in owning and operating liquefied petroleum gas tankers.