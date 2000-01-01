Doriemus Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh (ASX:DOR)

APAC company
Market Info - DOR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DOR

  • Market CapAUD1.740m
  • SymbolASX:DOR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000DOR2

Company Profile

Doriemus PLC is an oil and gas company focusing on the Weald Basin in Southern England, with interests in the Horse Hill licence as well as two producing licences in Brockham and Lidsey. It owns three oil and gas assets in the new UK onshore oil province.

