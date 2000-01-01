Company Profile

Dorman Products Inc is a supplier of original equipment parts for automobiles. The company produces automotive and heavy duty replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake parts, and fasteners to the automotive and heavy duty aftermarket. The products are sold under the Dorman brand and its sub-brands OE Solutions, Help!, AutoGrade, Conduct-Tite, FirstStop, HD Solutions, and Techoice through aftermarket retailers, regional and local warehouse distributors, specialty markets, and salvage yards. The company operates primarily in the United States.