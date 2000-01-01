Company Profile

Doro AB is a provider of senior mobile solutions. The company provides consumer solutions for seniors in the form of easy to use phones. Its products portfolio includes Mobile devices including Easy phones and Smart Phones; Home devices including Corded Telephones and Cordless Telephones; and Accessories and other related products. Its products are featured phones and smartphones with software and support services, to safety services and products. The company's applications include My Doro manager and Connect and Care that are pre-installed on phones or can be purchased.Doro AB is a provider of senior mobile solutions. The company provides consumer solutions for seniors in the form of easy to use phones. Its products are featured phones and smartphones with software and support services, to safety services and products.