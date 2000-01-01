dotDigital Group (LSE:DOTD)

UK company
Company Info - DOTD

  • Market Cap£272.700m
  • SymbolLSE:DOTD
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B3W40C23

Company Profile

dotDigital Group PLC is a software as a service technology company. It provides software as a service and managed services to digital marketing professionals. The firm's core product is Dotmailer.

