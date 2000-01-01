dotDigital Group (LSE:DOTD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DOTD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DOTD
- Market Cap£272.700m
- SymbolLSE:DOTD
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00B3W40C23
Company Profile
dotDigital Group PLC is a software as a service technology company. It provides software as a service and managed services to digital marketing professionals. The firm's core product is Dotmailer.