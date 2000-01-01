Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp, formerly Doubleview Capital Corp is a Canadian resource exploration and development company. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. Its project includes Hat Property located in the Telegraph Creek, British Columbia; the Red Springs Project located in the Omineca Mining District of British Columbia. It also holds an interest in Metropolitan Property which is located in the Kootenay District of south-eastern British Columbia. It acquires precious and base metal exploration projects in North America but mainly in British Columbia.