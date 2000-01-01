Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DEI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DEI

  • Market Cap$7.452bn
  • SymbolNYSE:DEI
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINUS25960P1093

Company Profile

Douglas Emmett Inc acquires, develops, and manages office and multifamily properties in United States. The company mainly focuses on owning office buildings in communities with large supply constraints, such as Los Angeles.

Latest DEI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .