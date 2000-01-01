Dovalues SpA (MTA:DOV)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DOV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DOV

  • Market Cap€851.430m
  • SymbolMTA:DOV
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0001044996

Company Profile

doBank SpA is a banking firm based in Italy. Its activities include management of the portfolios of impaired loans of other banking, financial and commercial companies.

Latest DOV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .