Company Profile

Downer operates engineering, construction, and maintenance; transport; technology and communications; utilities; mining; and rail units. The engineering, construction, and maintenance business has exposure to mining and energy projects through consulting services. The mining division provides contracted mining services, including mine planning, open-cut mining, underground mining, blasting, drilling, crushing, and haulage. The rail division services and maintains passenger rolling stock, including locomotives and wagons.Downer EDI Ltd provides engineering and infrastructure management services to customers operating in market sectors including minerals and metals, oil and gas, power, road and rail infrastructure, telecommunications and water.