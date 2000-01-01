Downer EDI Ltd (ASX:DOW)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DOW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DOW
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:DOW
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINAU000000DOW2
Company Profile
Downer operates engineering, construction, and maintenance; transport; technology and communications; utilities; mining; and rail units. The engineering, construction, and maintenance business has exposure to mining and energy projects through consulting services. The mining division provides contracted mining services, including mine planning, open-cut mining, underground mining, blasting, drilling, crushing, and haulage. The rail division services and maintains passenger rolling stock, including locomotives and wagons.Downer EDI Ltd provides engineering and infrastructure management services to customers operating in market sectors including minerals and metals, oil and gas, power, road and rail infrastructure, telecommunications and water.