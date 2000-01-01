Downing THREE VCT Class E (LSE:DP3E)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DP3E

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DP3E

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:DP3E
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B4VZ1D11

Company Profile

Downing THREE VCT PLC is a venture capital trust. Its investment objectives are to reduce the risks normally associated with VCT investments and target an annual dividend of at least 5p per share.

Latest DP3E news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

DP3E Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .