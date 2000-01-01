Doxa Energy Ltd (TSX:DXA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DXA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DXA

  • Market CapCAD0.510m
  • SymbolTSX:DXA
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2612231019

Company Profile

Doxa Energy Ltd is a Canadian junior oil and gas company. It is engaged primarily in exploration for, and production of, petroleum and natural gas reserves in Oklahoma and Texas, USA.

Latest DXA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .