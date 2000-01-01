Doxa Energy Ltd (TSX:DXA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DXA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DXA
- Market CapCAD0.510m
- SymbolTSX:DXA
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA2612231019
Company Profile
Doxa Energy Ltd is a Canadian junior oil and gas company. It is engaged primarily in exploration for, and production of, petroleum and natural gas reserves in Oklahoma and Texas, USA.