Company Profile

Dr Hoenle AG operates in three business segments. The Equipment and Systems segment includes for drying inks and coatings, for curing adhesives and plastics, for disinfecting surfaces and for sunlight simulation; Glass and Lamps, which includes quartz glass tubing and rods for the lamp, automotive, semiconductor and fiber cable industries, and others; and Adhesives, which includes industrial adhesives designed for a broad spectrum of applications such as electronics, medical technology, optics, and glass processing. The Equipment and Systems segment generates maximum revenue for the company.Dr Hoenle AG provides UV technology, equipment and systems. The Company's business segments are Equipment for printing industry, drying of coatings, equipment for curing adhesives, surface disinfection, and sun simulation and lighting technology.