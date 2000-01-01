Company Profile

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 90 markets across 29 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages five regional homebuilding offices across the United States.