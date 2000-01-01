Company Profile

With headquarters in India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories develops and manufactures generic pharmaceuticals. The firm operates in three divisions: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients, and proprietary products and other, which make up most of the company's revenue at about 80%, 15%, and 3%, respectively. Most of the company’s sales are based in the United States.Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is associated with the healthcare sector. Its core business includes the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.