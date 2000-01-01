Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ADR (NYSE:RDY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RDY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RDY
- Market Cap$6.611bn
- SymbolNYSE:RDY
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS2561352038
Company Profile
With headquarters in India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories develops and manufactures generic pharmaceuticals. The firm operates in three divisions: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients, and proprietary products and other, which make up most of the company's revenue at about 80%, 15%, and 3%, respectively. Most of the company’s sales are based in the United States.Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is associated with the healthcare sector. Its core business includes the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.