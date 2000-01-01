Company Profile

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops medical and safety equipment for clinical and industrial applications. The firm operates in two divisions: medical and safety. The medical division contributes the majority of revenue. It sells anesthesia workstations, ventilators for intensive care, patient monitoring solutions, and neonatal care equipment to hospitals. The safety division sells respiratory protection equipment, stationary and mobile gas detection systems, professional diving systems, and alcohol and drug testing devices for emergency response, law and regulatory enforcement, and industrial customers. Draegerwerk generates the majority of its revenue in Europe.Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA provides medical and safety technology. The Company has two main divisions: safety division and medical division. It provides Fire services, Chemcial industry, Alcohol and Drug Detection, Respiratory and others.