Draganfly Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DPRO) Share Price

Company Profile

Draganfly Inc is a Canada based company. It is engaged in the provision of engineering services and the manufacture of commercial unmanned vehicle systems and software. The company operates in Canada, the United States, and Internationally. It generates revenue through Product sales and Consulting. Product sales revenue consists of internally assembled multi-rotor helicopters, industrial aerial video systems, civilian small unmanned aerial systems or vehicles, and wireless video systems. Consulting service includes custom engineering and training and simulation consulting.