Dragon Crown Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:935)

APAC company
Company Info - 935

  • Market CapHKD707.960m
  • SymbolSEHK:935
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG290281008

Company Profile

Dragon Crown Group Holdings Ltd provides integrated terminal services for storage and handling of liquid chemical products. Its services include loading, discharging, storage and delivery.

