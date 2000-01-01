Dragon King Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8493)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapHKD74.880m
  • SymbolSEHK:8493
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISIN-

Company Profile

Dragon King Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the operationand management of restaurants. The company is a Cantonese full-service restaurant group operating Cantonese cuisines restaurants.

