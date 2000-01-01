Dragon Mining Ltd (SEHK:1712)
Company Info - 1712
- Market CapHKD124.540m
- SymbolSEHK:1712
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISIN-
Company Profile
Dragon Mining Ltd is a gold exploration company with interests in Sweden, Finland and Australia. The Company is focused on the development of the Svartliden mine in Sweden and Vammala project in Finland.