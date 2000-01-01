Dragonfly Capital Corp (TSX:DRC.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DRC.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DRC.H
- Market CapCAD2.940m
- SymbolTSX:DRC.H
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA26144V1031
Company Profile
Dragonfly Capital Corp is a development stage company. It is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to complete a qualifying transaction defined by rules of exchange.