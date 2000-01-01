Dragonfly Capital Corp (TSX:DRC.H)

North American company
Market Info - DRC.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DRC.H

  • Market CapCAD2.940m
  • SymbolTSX:DRC.H
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA26144V1031

Company Profile

Dragonfly Capital Corp is a development stage company. It is engaged in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to complete a qualifying transaction defined by rules of exchange.

