Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Inc Class A (NASDAQ:DOTA)

North American company
Market Info - DOTA

Company Info - DOTA

  • Market Cap$59.470m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DOTA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINUS26146L1035

Company Profile

Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Inc is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business.

Latest DOTA news

