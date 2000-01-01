Drax Group (LSE:DRX)

UK company
Company Info - DRX

  • Market Cap£1.294bn
  • SymbolLSE:DRX
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1VNSX38

Company Profile

Drax Group PLC operates in the electricity generation industry within the UK. Its segments are electricity generation, supply of power to business customers and manufacturing of sustainable compressed wood pellets for use in electricity production.

