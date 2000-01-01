DRDGold Ltd ADR (NYSE:DRD)
- Market Cap$452.740m
- SymbolNYSE:DRD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINUS26152H3012
DRDGold Ltd is a South African gold mining company engaged in surface gold tailings retreatment including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It has two operating segments: the Ergo which is a surface gold retreatment operation that treats old slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg's central the business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields; and the FWGR which is a surface gold retreatment operation and treats old slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The Ergo segment derives a vast majority of the revenue.