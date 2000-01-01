Dreadnought Resources Ltd (ASX:DRE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DRE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DRE
- Market CapAUD11.960m
- SymbolASX:DRE
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU0000040297
Company Profile
Tychean Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and production company. The Company explores for both gold, lithium and uranium in Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory.