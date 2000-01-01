Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG.UN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DRG.UN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DRG.UN
- Market CapCAD3.266bn
- SymbolTSE:DRG.UN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Office
- Currency
- ISINCA26154A1066
Company Profile
Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. It provides investors an opportunity to invest in commercial real estate outside Canada. Its portfolio comprises of office, industrial & mixed use properties located in Germany.