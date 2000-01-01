Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DIR.UN)

North American company
Market Info - DIR.UN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DIR.UN

  • Market CapCAD1.763bn
  • SymbolTSE:DIR.UN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINCA26153W1095

Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors direct exposure to the industrial real estate sector. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in urban centres across Canada.

Latest DIR.UN news

