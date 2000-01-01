Dream International Ltd (SEHK:1126)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1126
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1126
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1126
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINHK1126010854
Company Profile
Dream International Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company principally engaged in designing, development, manufacture, and sale of toys business. It operates in three reportable segments: Plush Stuffed Toys, Plastic Figures, and Ride-On Toys. Geographically, it operates in North America, Japan, Europe, South America, Vietnam, Korea, China, and other countries. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the plastic figures product segment in the North America region.Dream International Ltd, an investment holding company, operates in the toy industry.