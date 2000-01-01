Company Profile

Dream International Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company principally engaged in designing, development, manufacture, and sale of toys business. It operates in three reportable segments: Plush Stuffed Toys, Plastic Figures, and Ride-On Toys. Geographically, it operates in North America, Japan, Europe, South America, Vietnam, Korea, China, and other countries. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the plastic figures product segment in the North America region.Dream International Ltd, an investment holding company, operates in the toy industry.