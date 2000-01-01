Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company's operating segment includes Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development - Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. The asset management segment includes managing the publicly listed funds and various development partnerships, in addition to an equity interest in Dream Office REIT.DREAM Unlimited Corp is engaged in real estate activities including acquisition, development and sale of commercial and residential real estate in locations across Canada and the United States.