DreamEast Group Ltd (SEHK:593)
- Market CapHKD1.282bn
- SymbolSEHK:593
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINBMG8201D1204
DreamEast Group Ltd operates resorts. Its tourist projects include Jiashan Dreameast Resort, Suzhou Dreameast Resort and Hengyang Dreameast Resort.