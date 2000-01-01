Dreamscape Networks Ltd (ASX:DN8)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DN8
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DN8
- Market CapAUD104.230m
- SymbolASX:DN8
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINAU000000DN83
Company Profile
Dreamscape Networks Ltd is a provider of domain name, hosting and online services. Its services include finding and securing a domain name or web address, website designing, building and hosting; and email and e-commerce solutions.