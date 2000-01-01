Company Profile

Dril-Quip Inc. is a manufacturer of offshore drilling and production equipment often used for deepwater, harsh environments and severe service applications. Product offerings from the company consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, and a host of other hanger and connector products. The company's products are developed through internal product research and development. Products are marketed through offices and sales reps located in international energy markets throughout the world. These offices and sales reps cater to integrated, large independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas around the world.Dril-Quip Inc is in the oil and gas industry. It manufactures offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater.