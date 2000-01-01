Company Profile

Driver Group PLC is a UK based company, which provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. Business activity of the group is primarily operated through divisions such as Europe and the Americas; APAC, Middle East and Africa; and Initiate. Geographically business of the firm can be seen across the region of UK, Oman, France, Qatar, Germany, Kuwait, China, US, Canada, and others. It offers quantity surveying, quantum and planning experts, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.Driver Group PLC provides commercial and dispute resolution services to the construction industry. The Company also provides various services that includes witness support services, project management and consultancy services among others.