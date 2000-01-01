Drone Delivery Canada Corp (TSX:FLT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FLT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FLT
- Market CapCAD141.880m
- SymbolTSX:FLT
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA26210W1005
Company Profile
Drone Delivery Canada Corp Canada is engaged in developing a drone delivery platform to provide logistic services for Canadian retailers, service providers, and government agencies.