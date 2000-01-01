Dropbox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:DBX)

North American company
Market Info - DBX

Company Info - DBX

  • Market Cap$7.127bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DBX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS26210C1045

Company Profile

Dropbox Inc offers security software. It is a collaboration platform where more and more of the content is created, accessed, and shared with the world.

