Company Profile

DSP Group provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, delivering system solutions that combine semiconductors and software with reference designs. It provides a broad portfolio of wireless chipsets integrating DECT, Wi-Fi, PSTN and VoIP technologies with state-of-the-art application processors. It also enables converged voice, audio and data connectivity across diverse and enterprise consumer products, from cordless and VoIP phones to home gateways and connected multimedia screens. The company operates through three segments Home, Unified Communications and SmartVoice. The majority of the revenue is earned from the sale of wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home.DSP Group provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. Its product portfolio includes Cordless Phones, Gateways, Home Automation, Voice over Internet Protocol, and HDClear.