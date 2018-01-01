DSS Inc (AMEX:DSS) Share Price

Company Profile

DSS Inc is operating a business focused on four segments namely Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group; Premier Packaging; Digital Group; and IP Technology. It derives majority of revenue from the Premier Packaging segment that produces custom consumer packaging serving clients in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, beverage, specialty foods, photo packaging, and direct marketing industries, among others. It also provides active and intelligent packaging and document security printing services for end-user customers along with technical support for its technology licensees. The division produces a wide array of printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, among others.