DSS Inc (AMEX:DSS) Share Price

DSS

DSS Inc

North American company

Industrials

Specialty Business Services

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

DSS Inc is operating a business focused on four segments namely Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group; Premier Packaging; Digital Group; and IP Technology. It derives majority of revenue from the Premier Packaging segment that produces custom consumer packaging serving clients in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, beverage, specialty foods, photo packaging, and direct marketing industries, among others. It also provides active and intelligent packaging and document security printing services for end-user customers along with technical support for its technology licensees. The division produces a wide array of printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, among others.Document Security Systems Inc operates in the security and commercial printing, packaging and plastic ID markets. It develops, markets, manufactures and sells paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information.

AMEX:DSS

US26253C1027

USD

