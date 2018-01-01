DSW Capital Ordinary Shares (LSE:DSW) Share Price

Company Profile

DSW Capital PLC is a challenger mid-market professional services business. It operates a licencing model and licences the DSW and associated brand names in return for a royalty based on a percentage of fee income. The DSW network currently employs 82 fee earners across England and Scotland. It recruits highly skilled professionals, in focused niches of expertise to run its own business and provide services to mid-market corporates, owner-managers, private equity firms and high net worth individuals.