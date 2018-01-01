Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

DSW Capital Ordinary Shares (LSE:DSW) Share Price

DSW

DSW Capital Ordinary Shares

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Industrials

Right Arrow 2

Specialty Business Services

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

DSW Capital PLC is a challenger mid-market professional services business. It operates a licencing model and licences the DSW and associated brand names in return for a royalty based on a percentage of fee income. The DSW network currently employs 82 fee earners across England and Scotland. It recruits highly skilled professionals, in focused niches of expertise to run its own business and provide services to mid-market corporates, owner-managers, private equity firms and high net worth individuals.

LSE:DSW

GB00BNG9H550

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest DSW News

DSW Regulatory News