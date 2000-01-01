DT Capital Ltd (SEHK:356)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 356
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 356
- Market CapHKD102.570m
- SymbolSEHK:356
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINKYG2848V1068
Company Profile
DT Capital Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in investment holding and trading of securities. The company’s portfolio of investment includes industries such as information technology, automobile, agriculture, financial services, and energy.