Company Profile

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.2 million customers in southeastern Michigan including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has material nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and on-site industrial energy projects.DTE Energy Co operates in the utilities sector. The company mainly involves in the business of power generation. It also provides natural gas distribution services.