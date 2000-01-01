DTI Group Ltd (ASX:DTI)

APAC company
Market Info - DTI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DTI

  • Market CapAUD4.690m
  • SymbolASX:DTI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000DTI0

Company Profile

DTI Group Ltd provides integrated surveillance, passenger communication systems, and fleet management solutions for the global mass transit industry and other related markets.

