DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Ltd (SEHK:620)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 620

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 620

  • Market CapHKD3.905bn
  • SymbolSEHK:620
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2R28T1049

Company Profile

DTXS Silk Road Investment Holdings Company Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in marine engineering services in Hong Kong.

Latest 620 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .