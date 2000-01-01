Duck Creek Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DCT)
North American company
- Market Cap$5.133bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:DCT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- ISINUS2641201064
Duck Creek Technologies Inc is a technology company. The company is one of the leading SaaS provider of core systems for the P&C insurance industry. The product portfolio includes distribution management, reinsurance management, digital management, and other services.