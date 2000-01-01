Company Profile

Ducommun Inc is a leading global provider of engineering & manufacturing services for high-performance products & high-cost-of failure applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical & other industries. The company's reportable segments are Structural Systems & Electronic Systems. Structural Systems designs, engineers and manufactures large, complex contoured aerostructure components & assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures and assemblies. Electronic Systems designs, engineers and manufactures high-reliability electronic & electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets including aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, & other end-use markets. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Electronic Systems.