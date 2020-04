Company Profile

Dufry is the world’s largest duty-free shop operator and leader in travel retail. It commands about 12%-13% market share in a fragmented global travel retail market, including over 20% in airport retail (more than double that of the next biggest competitor), through its presence in 65 countries and about 300 airports globally (airports make up 90% of the company's total revenue). Dufry’s main markets are Europe (accounting for almost 50% of revenue), North and Latin America (about 20% revenue each), and Asia, the Middle East, and Australia (accounting for about 10% of sales). Perfumes, cosmetics, and food are Dufry’s top-selling categories, accounting for almost half of revenue, with wines and spirits, tobacco goods, watches, and jewellery also being important segments for revenue.Dufry AG is a travel retail company with operations in 60 countries. The company operates shops at airports, cruise liners, seaports, and other touristic locations.