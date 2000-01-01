DUG Technology Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:DUG)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DUG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DUG
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:DUG
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINAU0000095721
Company Profile
DUG Technology Ltd is a technology company providing high performance computing as a service (HPCaaS), scientific data analysis services, and software solutions for the global technology and resource sectors. Also, the company offers big data management, multi-tiered support for optimising third-party algorithms, and integrated scientific software and services.