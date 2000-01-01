DUG Technology Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:DUG)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DUG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DUG

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:DUG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000095721

Company Profile

DUG Technology Ltd is a technology company providing high performance computing as a service (HPCaaS), scientific data analysis services, and software solutions for the global technology and resource sectors. Also, the company offers big data management, multi-tiered support for optimising third-party algorithms, and integrated scientific software and services.

Latest DUG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .