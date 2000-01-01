Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

North American company
  • Market Cap$66.058bn
  • SymbolNYSE:DUK
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • ISINUS26441C2044

Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp operates regulates utilities across the US. The company distributes electricity and gas to its customers and engages in three segments: electric utilities and infrastructure; gas utilities and infrastructure; and commercial renewables.

