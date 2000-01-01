Duke Exploration Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:DEX)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DEX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DEX
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:DEX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU0000107674
Company Profile
Duke Exploration Ltd is a mining and exploration company. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver in Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. The projects include the Bundarra Project, Prairie Creek Project, Red Hill Project, and Waitara project.